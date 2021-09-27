The INDEPENDENT ARMY OF TIGRAY Announced. Sep 27th September 27, 2021 The INDEPENDENT ARMY OF TIGRAY announced. Sep 27th Military and Foreign Affairs Network Ethiopian Troops Surrendered to TDF Ethiopia Ready for Peaceful Solution TDF – Dessie -Eritrean and Ethiopian Officers ODDUU AMEE Lolaa Guyaa Araa Waranaa Bilisumaa Oromo Bakka 2Lamatii Godheen Refkaa Dinaa Lafaa Gutee Related Related Posts Tigray army continues drive into Amhara and AfarTigray army continues drive into Amhara and Afar Military and Foreign Affairs Network TDF Going… Can Ethiopia's Tigray region become an independent country?Can Ethiopia's Tigray region become an independent country? News July 16: Tigray -Ethiopian Army Chief Jula -Alamata townNews July 16: Tigray - Ethiopian Army Chief Jula -Alamata town
Be the first to comment