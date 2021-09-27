The INDEPENDENT ARMY OF TIGRAY Announced. Sep 27th

September 27, 2021

The INDEPENDENT ARMY OF TIGRAY announced. Sep 27th

Ethiopian Troops Surrendered to TDF  Ethiopia Ready for Peaceful Solution

TDF – Dessie -Eritrean and Ethiopian Officers

ODDUU AMEE Lolaa Guyaa Araa Waranaa Bilisumaa Oromo Bakka 2Lamatii Godheen Refkaa Dinaa Lafaa Gutee

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.