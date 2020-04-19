Ethiopia: The impending constitutional crisis will be great opportunity for renegotiation!!

I believe it will have to lead to confederation arrangement. States should declare defacto republics once the terms of the two houses (HPR and HoF) expire before holding any elections and the executive will have lost its constitutional legitimacy. Any attempt to sideline certain state(s), amend the constitution (article 93) to extend emergency rule will be an affront to the federation.

Declare defacto repubic(s) and sit together and renegotiate to agree on powers and responsibilities of the federal government. The Bilxiginaa people today at the palace are probably eyeing the extension of their power through emergency rule, but they will be the ones who will come out naked and lost.

By Tesfaye Gebreab

የአማርኛ ፖለቲካ

አጤ ሃይለስላሴ የኤርትራን ፌዴሬሽን ካፈረሱ በሁዋላ አማርኛ በኤርትራ የመማሪያ ቁዋንቁዋ እንዲሆን አደረጉ። ከ80 ሺህ በላይ የትግርኛና የአረብኛ የመማሪያ መጻህፍት ተሰብስበው ተቃጠሉ። አማርኛ ያላለፈ ተማሪ ዩኒቨርስቲ እንዳይገባ ታገደ። በዚህም በመላ ኤርትራ ቁጣ ተቀሰቀስ። አማርኛ የተጠላ ቁዋንቁዋ ሆነ። እናም ኤርትራ ነጻ አገር ስትሆን አማርኛ አለውሃን ተሻግሮ አገሩ ገባ። የማስገደድ ውጤት ይኸው ነው።

ዛሬ ግን በኤርትራ አማርኛ የተጠላ አይደለም። እንደማንኛውም ቁዋንቁዋ ነው። ኤርትራውያን የነጻነት ጥያቄያቸውን ካስመለሱ በሁዋላ ስለ አማርኛ ጨቁዋኝነት ረስተዋል። ቁዋንቁዋውን የሚችሉ የአማርኛ መጽሃፍ ገዝተው ያነባሉ። በአስመራ ከተማ በአማርኛ ስትናገር ማንም ዘወር ብሎ አያይህም። ሱቅ ገብተህ በአማርኛ ብትናገር ግንባራቸውን አይቁዋጥሩም። ምክንያቱም አሁን አማርኛ ጨቁዋኝ አይደለም። የኦሮሞ ህዝብ አማርኛ ቁዋንቁዋ ላይ ጥላቻ አለው ብዬ አላምንም። አማርኛ ፖለቲካ ሆኖ ሲመጣ፥ የማፈኛ መሳሪያ ሆኖ ብቅ ሲል ግን ጉዳዩ ሌላ ይሆናል። እናም መስጠት እና መቀበልን ይጠይቃል። አንድ ኦሮሞ ልጆቹን ተጨማሪ ቁዋንቁዋ ማስተማር ካለበት መምረጥ መብቱ ነው። የመምረጥ እድሉን ለባለቤቱ መስጠት አማራጭ የለውም። በግልባጩ አንድ የትግራይ ሰው ልጆቹን ኦሮምኛ እንዲያስተምር መጠየቅም ልክ አይሆንም። የሚያዋጣውን ራሱ ያውቃል። ቁዋንቁዋ ለአገር አንድነት አስተዋጾ ያደርጋል። ዋስትና ግን አይደለም። አንድ ቁዋንቁዋ መናገርዋ ሶማሊያን አንድ አላደረጋትም። የብዙ ቁዋንቁዋዎች ባለቤት መሆንዋ ደቡብ አፍሪቃን አልጎዳትም።