The images we feared we would see are here now: Tigray famine 2021

(Martinplaut)–These were taken in Tigray’s regional capital, Mekelle. The situation in the rural areas is even worse.

There has been no drought; no natural catastrophe. This tragedy is man-made – the result of a policy by Ethiopia and Eritrea to starve an entire population. This is attested to by the Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto.

This is the result