The handling of this ‘transitional period’ has stabilised and reinforced the Naftenga built system.

You don’t need to investigate much, compare how the business of transition post 1991 was handled compared to this time. Back then, the transition was very participatory even with the presence of dominant armed EPRDF/TPLF, it also brought the 1st republic i.e FDRE, a very radical departure from the past.

This transition has no dominant armed party (unless Bilxiginaa claims to own the army) but still it has legitimized the empire state, its economic, cultural and political pillars. The problem is not just left to Bilxiginaa, everybody is operating within the system built for Naftenga rule. The constitution is an anomaly, it is there for show.

One should understand that stability helps the Naftenga system involve into a Neonaftenga rule dictated by lunatic Abiy and his teacher Daniel Kibret. Chaos helps the oppressed, specially the South, to have opportunities to renegotiate terms and reorganize the system and declare the 2nd republic. The system will never be abolished and reorganized if we refrain demanding justice for fear of losing peace, or we stop demanding radical change for fear of instability. Via: Biyya Oromiyaa ዶ/ር ብርሃነመስቀል አበበ የፃፈው ፅሁፍ ጥሩ ነጥቦች የያዘ ቢሆንም የችግሩ ምንጭ የሆነውን የጠ/ሚ አብይ የተወላገደ "የጥሩ ኢትዮጵያዊነት" አተያይ ሳይተች ማለፉ ፅሁፉን ሙሉ እንዳይሆን አድርጎታል። የጠ/ሚ አብይ የፖለቲካ ርዕይ በወጥ ማንነት ላይ የተመሰረተውን የአፄው ዘመን አሃዳዊ አመለካከት ተመልሶ እንዲያሰራራ ማድረግ ነው። በተግባር ከምናየውም በተጨማሪ የአብይ ዋና አላማ ይህን የሀገር ግንባታ ፕሮጀክት ከግብ ማድረስ መሆኑን አማካሪው በሚዲያ ቃለ መጠይቅ በግልፅ ነግሮናል። የዚህ ፍላጎት ዋና enabler እና ፊታውራሪ የሆነውን አብይን በፅሁፉ ላይ ሳይጠቅሱ ሌሎችን ብቻ ተችቶ ለማለፍ መሞከር ራስን ማታለል ነው። የፅሁፉ ማጠቃለያም ላይ "ለውጡ አይቀለበስም" የሚለው አባባል ግራ ያጋባል። ከዛሬ ነገ ወደ ትክክለኛው መስመር ይመለስ ይሆን በሚል ቀቢፀተስፋ ለተወሰነ ጊዜ ዝም አልን እንጂ እውነተኛው የህዝብ ትግል የተቀለበሰው ኦፒዲኦ ኦቦ ለማ መገርሳን ከሊቀ መንበርነት አንስቶ አብይን የሰየመ ቀን ነው። በጊዜው የትግሉ መሰረት ኦሮሚያ መሆኑን ከግምት ውስጥ ያስገባው ኢህአዴግም የግል ንግስናውን እንዴት እውን እንደሚያደርግ ስሌት ሲሰራ ለኖረው አብይ ሊቀመንበርነቱን ሰጠ። ዛሬ በጠንካራ ግለሰብ (strongman) ላይ የተመሰረተ አምባገነናዊ ስርአት በራችንን እያንኳኳ ነው። አብይ ቄሮ የተዋደቀለትን ጥያቄ የመመለስ ምንም ፍላጎት የሌለው ብቻ ሳይሆን በማንአለብኝነት በተቃራኒው ሽምጥ እየጋለበ ያለ መሪ ነው። ዋናውን ችግር ፊት ለፊት እያየነው ድሮም ለኦሮሞ ህዝብ ትግል በጎ አመለካከት ኖሯቸው የማያውቁ አካላት ላይ ብቻ ስንጠቋቆም ብንውል መፍትሄ አይመጣም። "የኦሮሞን ህዝብ ትግል እና ለነፃነት የተከፈለን መስዋትነት፣ እንደ አብይና ሆድ አደር ዲያስፖራ የቀለደበት የለም።"

