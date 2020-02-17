The Habeshas are outrageously reporting about the non existing Dambbi Dollo student kidnapping; they are missing the true outrageous news of the Norwegian woman who was beaten up by Ethiopian security forces.
The stories of physical attacks, by security forces, on artist Hawwi, an Oromo-Norwegian, and other attendants of a restaurant inaugural event in Burayu, in which the artist endured a gruesome head injury and also left with her hand broken, are being extensively covered by the Norwegian media outlets. Here in #Ethiopia, however, I haven’t yet seen a local media which reported on this story except #OMN #ONN & #FIB
Some of the Norwegian papers in circulation today which captured the story include:
SHOCKING BRUTALITY OF ETHIOPIAN SECURITY FORCES!
Gov’t security forces in Burayu undertook brutal attacks on civilian attendants of a hotel inaugural event. Many, including artists Hawi [pic]& Desalegn, are severely wounded. About 200 attendants have been detained. #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/oUyK9k811e
Jarri Tokkumaa Lachuu Diina Oromooti!!.
Ethiopian Ummata Miliona 12 qofa qabdii: Milionni 12 sun Eenyuu isaan? https://t.co/lyKmXa81hm pic.twitter.com/Z8F5OLhgTP
Harargee, mana Hidhaa Magaalaa Baddeessaati.
ልጅ ያሬድ በአብይ ጀሌውች የመግድል ሙከራ ተደርጉውበታል.የኦሮም አርቲስቶች መግደል ተጀምረዋል!
Gut-wrenching, anaan yaa lammii koo!.
You remember the Amharic adage “Bare ka Araajuu Yiwulaal!”? That is what his happening my people. I warned you from the get go, that the nafxanya cry was to only get closer to the power; never did they struggle for justice and equality. When they opposed TPLF-EPRDF rule, all they were eyeing for was to return to to the helm of the power.They made you, my people, “Manaaajoo”. You know what “mannajoo” is. when you want to sale a lamb to the open market, you ride it with the sheep. You sell the lamb and take your sheep home. Yes, we were sold!. My people, you ain’t seen nothing yet. The Nefxanya- PP regime is going to be million times worse than the TPLF-EPRDF. Didn’t some gullible individuals say that we are liberated, the current government is Oromo led government? Hummata koo, otoo hinbullee, Otoo hinturre, mala maladhaa!
Thank about this for a second, and have a perspective. Brutality of this magnitude is happening here in the Metropolitan city where relatively there is access to basic services such as electricity, the telephone and internet. Imagine what our people are, under military occupation, namely, command-post, when there is no such thing as electricity, telephone and internet were cut-off. no one sees or hears what they are going through. Did we struggle for this? Did we gave everything we got, including our precious life, for this? Shame on you the Nobel-Committee. This is what your Noble Laureate is doing. Pier Morgan was right-on when he asked” How DARE they actually give it to some one who forged peace!!” Indeed Abiy Ahmed himself is forgery, a fake, a decoy of sort.