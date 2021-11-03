The full report by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has just been published. It can be found here:
Report of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC)/Office of the
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Joint
Investigation into Alleged Violations of International Human Rights,
Humanitarian and Refugee Law Committed by all Parties to the Conflict in
the Tigray Region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
https://ohchr.org/Documents/Countries/ET/OHCHR-EHRC-Tigray-Report.pdf
