The following are Oromo liberation Front(OLF) leaders and higher officers arrested only from the Front’s Central Office in Finfinnee/Gullallee/

1, Abdi Regassa , executive Committee(EC) member and OLF representative for central Oromia.

2, Michael Bekele/Boran/ , EC member, head of OLF communication affairs Dep’t and OLF representative for Western Oromia.

3, Aman/Batire/ File, CC member and head of the OLF Organizational affairs Department.

4, Kenassa Ayana, CC member and head of Administrative affairs.

5, Kayo Fufa, CC member and West Shewa zone OLF representative.

6, Gemechis Tolesa, CC Member and higher Officer for training

7, Malkamu/Malka/Danu, CC member and higher officer in Communication affairs’ Department

8, Mohammed Regassa, CC member and Acting spokesperson of the Front.

9, Col.Gemechu Ayana, higher Political Officer of the Front

10, Yazew Kababo, political officer and North Shewa zone OLF representative.

11, Eng.Dandi Gerboshe, political Officer

12, Gemechu Admasu, political Officer

13, Meti Milko, Executive Secretary for Dawud Ibsa, OLF Chairman.

14, Alemayehu Diro, chairman for Discipline and audit Committee of the Front.

15, Yerosan Hayu, higher Political Officer and acting head the Dep’t of Organizational Affairs

16, Lami Begna, higher political officer of human right, head for the Dep’t of OLF youth Affairs.

17, Dawit Abdeta, Higher Political Officer and OLF Representative for Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Finfine.

18, Dr.Gada Oljira, Chief of Staff at OLF Central Office/Gulale/

19, Ibsa Gadissa, higher Communication officer and Cameraman in the Dep’t of communication affairs

20, Ayantu Bulcha, higher Communication Officer and Reporter in the Dep’t of Com. affairs.

21, Lidiya/Lensa/ Ali, officer in the department of Women’s Affairs

22, Asefa Fekadu, Officer for training and Gulale Sub-City OLF representative.

23, Gurmu Ayana, Political Officer