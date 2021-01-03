The following are Oromo liberation Front(OLF) leaders and higher officers arrested only from the Front’s Central Office in Finfinnee/Gullallee/
1, Abdi Regassa , executive Committee(EC) member and OLF representative for central Oromia.
2, Michael Bekele/Boran/ , EC member, head of OLF communication affairs Dep’t and OLF representative for Western Oromia.
3, Aman/Batire/ File, CC member and head of the OLF Organizational affairs Department.
4, Kenassa Ayana, CC member and head of Administrative affairs.
5, Kayo Fufa, CC member and West Shewa zone OLF representative.
6, Gemechis Tolesa, CC Member and higher Officer for training
7, Malkamu/Malka/Danu, CC member and higher officer in Communication affairs’ Department
8, Mohammed Regassa, CC member and Acting spokesperson of the Front.
9, Col.Gemechu Ayana, higher Political Officer of the Front
10, Yazew Kababo, political officer and North Shewa zone OLF representative.
11, Eng.Dandi Gerboshe, political Officer
12, Gemechu Admasu, political Officer
13, Meti Milko, Executive Secretary for Dawud Ibsa, OLF Chairman.
14, Alemayehu Diro, chairman for Discipline and audit Committee of the Front.
15, Yerosan Hayu, higher Political Officer and acting head the Dep’t of Organizational Affairs
16, Lami Begna, higher political officer of human right, head for the Dep’t of OLF youth Affairs.
17, Dawit Abdeta, Higher Political Officer and OLF Representative for Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Finfine.
18, Dr.Gada Oljira, Chief of Staff at OLF Central Office/Gulale/
19, Ibsa Gadissa, higher Communication officer and Cameraman in the Dep’t of communication affairs
20, Ayantu Bulcha, higher Communication Officer and Reporter in the Dep’t of Com. affairs.
21, Lidiya/Lensa/ Ali, officer in the department of Women’s Affairs
22, Asefa Fekadu, Officer for training and Gulale Sub-City OLF representative.
23, Gurmu Ayana, Political Officer
24, Gesisa Kusa, Political Officer
Oromia Qeerroo Media
Nuti Oromoo Isa nujibbee fi nujaallateefis hundumaatiif tola duuna”#Leenichatu jedhe.
Dubbiikana Taayyee Daanda’aa fi Warra isafakkaatan nuuf dhageeysisaa adaraa.
Namoonii Tokko Tokko Wana Dubachaa jirtan Keessaafu Namoonii fulla Social media irraati Habashaa walin waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo irraati Dulla jirtan Osso WBO irraati dully batanii Gariidha malif yoo jaane Waranii bilisummaa oromoo Dhiigaa isatin saba isa Bilisommassuf Nama Mana behe mee Sura Kana ilala
Ergamtuun biyya Egypt Shimallis Abdiisaati. Kana kan jedhe ana yookan Oromoo otoo ta’ee yoona mana hidhaa jirra. Maalumaafuu Tamrat Nagaraatu jedhe. Barataan dabtara baatullee Oromoo taanaan bakka qaba.
Who killed hachali??
Ibsitu teenya
Anaa mieesso Aradda Hametti Dayma Idddo kukko jeamutti Lola issafi oromo jiddu adeemsifamen
guyya arra Ganama nama keenya irraa nama 11 dhahame isaakeeysa 4 lubbun dabarte jirti. Kannen Biroo
Hosphitala Asaboot, Ciroo Fii Adamaatii Geeffamani jiru
Namoonni Duan maqaan
Isaani
1.Abrahim Adam
2.Abdalla Ibroo
3Mohammed Shamsha
4.Mohammed Adam
lola guyya Arratin Wareegamani jiru.
Lolli Kun Wan Adda dhabbatu hin fakkatu Hanga post barrefamni kun post godhamutti wal eggacha jiru. Kun kan guyya kamisa duani
Suraan siif erge gurba hospital Adama jeneral jiru jechu kannen wanamani midhaman hospital ciroo fi Asabootitti yaalama jiru kan suuraa siif erge kun Mohammed ibroo wadaay jedhama Bilbilli ittin qunnamu danda,an
gamoo darbi tokkoffa lakk-room 231 0939123965
