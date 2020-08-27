The first step of undermining the ethnic federalism
It was only two days ago that we were told in advance that the federal star would be removed from the Ethiopian flag. We can now confirm that the logo of the Federal Parliament has been changed today by removing the star and the book that represents the ethnic federal constitution.
We the nation and nationalities should resist any efforts to undermine the constitution and ethnic federalism.
SR News
አማራ የሚባል ጎሳ ወይም ብሄር የለም አማርኛ ወታደሮች የፈጠሩት ቋንቋ ነው። አንዳርጋቸው ፅጌ (አንድ አድርጋቸው ሲባል የሉም አለ)።
