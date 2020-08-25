The Federal Government of Ethiopia has lodged a formal complaint to the UK Embassy in Addis Ababa, #Updates

It looks like Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States didn’t have a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Sources told #Elias_Meseret of AP that face-to-face meeting between the two was not arranged.

Some people believe that Pompeo must have communicated his message to Abiy Ahmed through Sudan’s prime minister or other officials. This shows the diminishing influence of Ethiopia in the region.

Some link the diminishing influence of Ethiopia to Abiy Ahmed’s heavy-handed treatment of his own citizens. The government arrested more than 9,000 Oromos including prominent political leaders.

Remember, more than 20 U.S. lawmakers wrote a letter to Pompeo asking him to assess the situation in Ethiopia and report back to him.

The Federal Government of Ethiopia has lodged a formal complaint to the UK Embassy in Addis Ababa, with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ridwan telling a representative of the UK Embassy that the UK has a duty to protect the security and safety of staff and the Ethiopian Embassy in London in accordance with the diplomatic agreement in Vienna convention.

Nonetheless, the state minister should know the protesters are UK citizens of Ethiopian origin who have the right to express themselves peacefully. They can always sit in front of the embassy to showcase their grievances against the government of Ethiopia. Someone needs to remind him that this is not Ethiopia.

SR News This #OromoProtests protestor climbed the Ethiopian Embassy in London to replace the official flag with the Oromo resistance flag. The protestors have been camping outside the Embassy for a week now to protest the detention of Oromo opposition leaders such as Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, Hamza Borana, and several others, as well as the gross and widespread use of indiscriminate and disproportionate force against civilians in the Oromia regional state. The image of the Qeerroo climbing up the wall is petty stunning. – Awol Kassim

