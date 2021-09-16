The fall of Ethiopia and the state of the Eritrean Army

Ethiopia: TDF retakes Hara Gobiye

Ethiopia – Tigray latest Updates

The Amhara Orthodox Church leaders, which uses the name Ethiopia as a disguise, are busy lobbying the United States government officials on the Hill to support the ongoing genocidal wars in Ethiopia, on behalf of the ethnic Amhara fascist & racist regime.

In the picture, you see them taking pictures with Brandt Anderson, National Security Advisor for Senator Todd Young.

At face value, these are Priests , supposed to serve believers in Christ Jesus.

In reality & historically, these were, are & will always be political cadres of the fascist & racist regime, hellbent on committing genocide on the Oromo people, now on the Tigrayans as well.

Oromo & Tigrayan Orthodox Christians must know this facts, & beware of these wolves in the sheep-clothes.

Even more importantly, Oromo & Tigrayan priests & pastors in the United States must organize joint delegation & visit all the United States government officials on the Hill whom these fascist & racist regime’s cadres visited, and update these officials about the exact reason of the ongoing genocidal wars in Ethiopia and the alternative political narratives. Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni EZEMA leaders visit to the defense force in Bulbula training. (Picture: Epid).

ኢትዮጵያዊነት በፕሮፌሰር ብርሃኑ ነጋ