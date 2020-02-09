The EVIL OLD DOG, Esayias Afeworki, BARKS (FARTS)!

Esayias, an Abyssinian who came from a MIX of Eritrea and Tigray, despised Amhara Supemacy and led the struggle with success to liberate Eritrea and guaranteed that Eritrea should not live with Amhara in the same country!

However, he the evil wants the Oromo and other non-Amharas including Tigrayans (his blood by 1 side) to be dominated by Amhara in a UNITARY system. That is what he hated and separated Eritrea. The old evil wants us to live the way he and Eritrea did not want to live!

He has been mentoring Abiy Ahmad and working with Amhara in the process to demolish the Federalism system. Now he talks in public that Federalism should be destroyed in Ethiopia and a Unitary Amhara Domination under Unitary system should be built by Abiy and Co. IMPOSSIBLE!

Esayias has always been a failure like Lencho Leta. It was his policy that empowered TPLF in 1992 and caused the death of hundreds of thousands and the weakening of the OLF during the TPLF rule. The second failure of Esayias was the Ethio-Eritrean war that emanated from the ARROGANCE of Esayias. He failed. Thereafter Eritrea is turned to a country of Hell Life!

Now, he does not rest after all that. Thinking that he could do whatever he wants via his half-Eritrean (by mother) Abiy Ahmad, he has been working to get rid of federalism being scared of the secession of another nation from Ethiopia, and that will disqualify the Eritrean independence as Eritrea was part of Abyssinian Empire for thousands of years. He also thinks that his poor destitute countrymen can loot the Ethiopian wealth only if Unitary System is Established in Ethiopia.

His current move is in vain as what Abiy has been doing strengthened Nationalism of Tigrayans and Oromos in particular. This is the NIGHTMARE of ESayias Afeworki. For Ethiopia, the strategic cooperation between the Tigrayans and the Oromos will be the only secured means to CHECK the Amhara and Eritrean dream of Amhara Supremacy!

Let Esayias join Ethiopia by Confederation and work with his Amharas if he wants to be active and determinant. He is just a dwarf now! He cannot sit in his destitute poor tiny Eritrea and be determinant at all! Otherwise, barking like dog from Eritrea does not have any effect on the ground in Ethiopia.

He is a LIAR! Badime has been visible root cause of the problem between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Still it is. Esayias thought he could take Tigrayan lands by using Abiy. The illusionist Abiy could not give Esayias what he wanted since Tigrayans have defied his government and retained 80% of the Federal Ethiopian armaments accumulated in Tigray and could check any move that Abiy made to mingle in the affairs of Tigray. Yes Federalism worked in Tigray. That is why Esayias is mad about Federalism, which he endorsed for Ethiopia in 1992.

Today, there is nobody in this world that attempt to mingle in Tigray today. Abiy and his Amhara extrimists and Eritrea are SCARED of TIGRAY! Nobody will dare to stand the mighty brave Tigrayans, which Esayias knew during the guerrilla war in which Tigrayan children saved his party the EPLF from disaster in 1980s. Tigrayans have prepared themselves for the worst now. In the last 2 years, they knew the secret military and intelligence work against Tigray by Eritrea and Abiy government. The Tigrayans has been following the war situation in Ethiopia between the government and the OLA. The condition has changed in favor of Tigray now. The OLA has made the whole Ethiopia defense army into a useless robot. Ethiopia has no army now. It is in a state where if any strong army like that of Tigray starts a march to Finfinnee (Addis), there would be nothing in this world to block their way like in 1991.

The only force TPLF is afraid of is the OLA which is strong in Oromia. They have the alternative to win the friendship and cooperation with the OLA if they think sanely for strategic benefit. If the ignore the OLA and try to control the 4-Killo Palace again, it is eminent that the OLA will drive them away from power and that will lead to the irreparable loss of Tigray in which they might lose even Tigray! The OLA is also in a state of transformation which soon will operate using conventional military tactics that will be combined with guerrilla warfare. This transformation will lead to the liberation of Wallega, Guji and Borana and the surrounding of Finfinnee (Addis) in the near future. For the OLA, there will not be turning back, but moving forward fighting till the liberation of Oromia is attained by GUNS and Oromo Interest is secured with GUNS as Tigray is today!! OLA knows that fact and will continue to operate as an independent real OLF. The OLF leadership in the OLA field and the top military elite commanders of the OLA are working in concerted coordination in different war zones to succeed in the process of convening the OLF National Congress in the Liberated Areas in the near future so that the Front to continue the legacy of the Original OLF of the Qerro!!

Knowing these facts, the Oromo and the Tigrayans should work together to check the evils of Amharas and of Esayias of Eritrea!! The evil Esayias could have benefited if he could keep his promises to the OLF. It might have been possible that the good old days Tripartite Cooperation (OLF-EPLF-TPLF) could revive again. Anyhow, Esayias broke his promises to the OLF twice now – in 1991-1992 and in 2018, making Fatal Mistake that would make his own made Eritrean people victims!

Dursaa O Abaadir

Aab Isaayaas Akkana Jedhuu !!

እኔ የሚያሳስበኝ የኢትዮጵያ የውስጥ ጉዳይ ነው

ኢሳያስ አፈወርቂ

የኤርትራው ፕረሲደንት ኢሳያሰ አፈወርቂ መግለጫ ተጀምሮ እስከሚያልቅ ስለ ኢትዮጵያ ብቻ ነበር::የመግለጫው ዋና ዋና ነጥቦች የሚከተሉት ናቸው::

በኢትዮጵያ ያለው ሁኔታ አስቸጋሪ ነው። የራሳቸው ጉዳይ ነው ብለን ግን እጃችን እና እግራችን አጣጥፈን አንቀመጥም።በንቁነት የምንሰራበት ጉዳይ ነው።ኢትዮጵያ በኣስቸጋሪ ሁኔታ ላይ ነው ያለችው።የብሄር ግጭት ኣለ።ለኛ አዲስ ነገር አደለም።የሚገርምም አደለም።

እኛ ዳግመኛ ወደ ጦርነት መግባት አንፈልግም::ነገሩ ግን የሚመጣብን ጥቃት እንከላከላን::

ወደ ግጭት የከተተን በኢትዮጵያ የተተከለው ብሄር መሰረት ያደረገ ፌደራላዊ ስርዓትና እሱን ተከትሎ የመጡ አስተሳሰቦች ናቸው። ከኢትዮጵያ ጋር ያጣለን የድንበር ችግር የለም። ባድመም አይደለችም።

ጠቅላይ ሚኒስተር አብይ አህመድ በ ኢትዮጵያ ያለው ብሄር መሰረት ያደረገ ፌደራላዊ ስርዓት ለመቀየር እየሄደበት ያለው መንገድ በጣም ጥሩ የሚባል ነው::

ጠቅላይ ሚኒስተር አብይ አህመድ ፈተና የሆነበት ብሄር መሰረት ያደረገ ፌደራላዊ ስርዓት ለማስቀጠል የሚፈልጉ ጃንዳ ወያነ እና ሌሎች በኢትዮጵያ ያሉት ፖለቲካ ፓርቲዎች ነው::ይህ ጃንዳ ባለፈው 20 ዓመት ይደረግ እንደነበረው አሁንም በውጭ ኃይሎች ድጋፍ እያገኘ ነው::

ደቡብ ሱዳን ከሱዳን መለየት አልነበረበትም::ተለይታ የተጠቀመቹ ነገር የለም::ከ ዋናው ሱዳን ጋ ብትቆይ የበለጠ ለ ሁለቱ ህዝብ ይጠቅማል::

በ ኢትዮጵያ ምርጫ መካየድና አለማካየድ አጀንዳ መሆን የለበትም:: በምርጫ የሚመጣ አዲስ ነገር የለም::

የኢትዮ -ኤርትራ ጦርነት የተነሳው በድንበር /በባድመ/ ጉዳይ አይደለም። ባድመ ጉዳያችን አልነበረም በኢትዮጵያ የነበረው ሃይል ውስጣዊ ፖለቲካቸው(ብሔር መሰረት ያደረገ )ስርዓት በመኖሩ ነው ወደ ግጭት ያስገባን ። አሁንም መሬታችን በሃይል የያዙ ወያኔዎች አሉ ነገር ግን ያለፈው ነገር ይበቃናል በማለት የባድመን ጉዳይ ለግዜው ትተን በኢትዮጵያ ውስጣዊ ሁኔታ የተከታተልን ነው ።

የኤርትራ ህዝብ ለስደት የተዳረገው በወያኔ ምክንያት ነው ።

የወያኔ ብሄርተኮር ፖለቲካ ከኢትዮጵያ እንዲወገድ አብይ የጀመረው ስራ አለ እኛም እንደግፈዋለን ።

ከትላንቱ ቃለመጠይቁ የተወሰደ

Jachoota Ajaa’iiba ABIY AHMED ALI waltajjii Gamtaa Afrikkaa bara 2020 Finfinnee irraa gaggeeffamaa jirtu irratti dubbatan keessa;

Kaayyoo Abiyyi Ahmed Ali fi Bilxiginnaa Ethiopia Afaan takkaa, Amantaa tokko, Addaa takkaa, Xoophiyaa takkitti ijaaruudha! Ragaan Haasaa Abiy Ahmed Ali guyyaa har’aa gamtaa Afriikkaa irratti afaanuma isaa irraa dhahayameera! “Furmaanni muummichi Afrikaa Iyyeesuus Kiristoosiidha,” Abiy Ahmad “The ultimate solution for Africa is Jesus Christ,”

“Ethiopia keessatti Afaan Amaarriffaa Afaan hojii Federaalaa ta’ee itti fufa Afaan Hojii Gamtaa Afrikkaa akka ta’u abdii guddaan qaba,” Abiy Ahmed. “Ethiopia Naannoon, Afaaniin, Addaan qoqqoodamu irraa bilisa taate Paartii Bilxiginnaa jalatti ni hundeessina/ijaarra gamtaa Afrikkaa akka nu wajjiin dhaabbatu waamichakoo dhiyyeessa” Abiy Ahmed…fi..kkf. Ummaatni Oromoo hanga Filannoo dhufuutti Of ijaaruun of qopheessaa! Oromoo Shira guddaa kana Fashaleessuuf ummaatni Oromoo Bahaa, Dhihaa, kaabaa Kibbaan Filannoo 2020 ABO, KFO, PBO, JAWAR Filachuun Mootummaa ummata Oromoo haa hundeeffannu?

