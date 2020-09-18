The Ethiopian military started looting the local civilians of their money in broad daylight in the pretext of executing order from the PM Abiy Ahmed.
Some of the money robbed from the locals so far varies from 10,000 to 1000000 for the second consecutive day in many parts of the Somali region.
The people are now in panic mood and questioning that if these mafia-like actions are the prosperity Col Abiy Ahmed was preaching about?
PP Is Not Solution to our Problems!!
Reports reaching us from Qorahay zone of Somali region say hundreds of people have gathered in the streets to complain about poor services in government offices and the military looting their property.
Reportedly, people are not happy with the regional water bureau head who is said to be dividing the community living in Dalad, Kudunbur and lasdhakeyra areas of Qoraxey zone.
There is similar tension reported from Dolo Ado of Liban zone where civilians are protesting from Mohamed Shale who is the head of PP somali region for tribalism and inciting of the local community against each others.
The people of Qorehey and Liban zone have pledged that they will not vote for PP as long as the likes of Shale and Abdirahman Hure are messing up the peaceful communities living in this two zones.
The reports also say, that a number of people have been arrested and dozens tortured by the Liyu police forces from Liban and Quraxey.
SR News
