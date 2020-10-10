The Ethiopian military internal clashes have erupted in Kebridehar town of SRS.

Breaking News:

A Credible report reaching us indicates that Ethiopian military internal clashes have erupted in Kebridehar town of SRS. Reportedly, three soldiers have been killed as a result of this internal fighting after a Tigray soldier opened fire on a group of Amhara soldiers. The situation in the army barracks is chaotic and they are reportedly divided along ethnic lines. Sporadic gunfire can still be heard at the main military base in Kebridehar town.

In separate information, we got from Kebridehar say the clash was between youths and local militia after a football match they were playing sparked tensions after the local militia opened fire on the youths and their supporters. Our source says seven civilians are injured; however, the real situation surrounding the reported clashes and ongoing gunfire all over the town is not clear as a conflicting report is coming from Kebridehar.

