The Ethiopian Empire’s Perilous Journey toward Its Potential Disintegration as It Is Navigated Untoward by Those Who Claim Fighting for Its Survival! By Denboba Natie, Edinburgh, Scotland, May 15, 2021

I. Lawlessness & Anarchy In the Face Of Ongoing War in the Collapsing Empire.

The extrajudicial execution of the Oromo youth known as Amanuel Wondimu in Dembi Dolo district of West Oromia on May 11, 2021 is yet another sign for Ethiopia’s descend into a total lawlessness and anarchy. The public execution of the indicated youth was conducted by the apparatuses of the regime in power to sow terror in the psyche of the Oromo people of the area and wider region. This district is known for its vehement rejection of the successive Amhara’s colonial expansionist forces. To date this is the case they reason why the apparatuses are taking such extreme measures publicly- that is often concealed although routinely conducted. Therefore, the current illegal regime that is recklessly driving the empire and its over 115 million subjects into unknown horizon is hell bent to do all at its capacity therefore terrorises the Oromo people. The Oromo nation remains demanding nothing but to be left alone to manage its own affairs in a free and autonomous Oromia for the last 150 years. This is the case with the Sidama and the rest of colonised nations in Ethiopia. Disregarding these fundamental demands, the regime that is dominated by Amhara expansionists’ cliques and currently predominantly masterminded by the Eritrea’s despotic dictator is turning the empire into a living hell.

II. The Alliance of the Eritrea’s Dictator with Neftegna Is Wreaking Havoc!

The Eritrea’s dictator who allied with the Amhara elites and ideologically dead immoral intellectual who is also blinded with the hatred of nations and nationalities of the empire including the people of Tigray as he self-indulges in personal gain – the infamous chameleon Dr Berhanu Nega who changes his colour to align himself with all the successive regimes who come to power since the imperial era is meddling in the affairs of the empire by totally controlling the war on Tigray and Oromia. Apparently, Mr Nega has been engaged in series of ideological fornications as he becomes part of various 8 ideological categories since late-1970s. Beginning with the EPRP he went onto joining the following political parties including the EPRDF, Rainbow, Kinjit, G7, Patriotic-G7, EZEMA and now PPE under the pretext of EZEMA. This selfish Chameleon will undoubtedly keep his eyes open to joining the upcoming regime if his current hope is taken off the road, which is inevitable.

Moreover, his morally decadent and politically short sighted, snake in the grass comrade Mr ‘Andargachew Tsige’ (who has also officially declared that Ethiopia remains united even if over 20 million subjects are required to be killed by his orders as the guardians of the empire- by keeping his children under the safety of Britain- but declares war on the unfortunate sons and daughters of the empire); in unison with the unionists are inadvertently digging the grave for the empire’s burial.

Mr Nega and Mr Tsige are the ones who have masterminded the demise of the empire hiding behind the pretext of Ethiopian unity and sovereignty. In fact, they have consistently premeditated and masterminded the empire’s demise. They have forged alliance with the foreign forces that are prepared to destabilise Ethiopia when they have accepted over $500,000.00 from the Egyptian government to disintegrate the empire; ( https://tesfanews.net/egypt-provides-g7-half-a-million…/ ).

The indicated self-centred immoral politicians least care for the suffering of Tigray women, girls and grannies, mothers and daughters, wives and aunties who are continually gang raped by the Ethiopian army and foreign invaders; but to date pretend to be the guardians of the empire. These immoral individuals send out their psychopath little inconsistent boy to dehumanise the subjects by continually clinging onto power whilst implementing their and the Eritrea’s dictator malicious projects in the empire. These in unison are masterminding the ongoing war in Tigray, Oromia, Benshangul Gumuz, Kemant and Agaw and Afar by involving foreign army to entirely decimate Tigray and occupy the lands of the rest of the indicated nations. The ongoing war in Oromia is also turning the region into a total terror zone where citizens have no guarantee to safely return to their homes when they leave in the morning for whatever reasons. At times they are called out in the middle of the night to be executed and thrown to the bushes like rubbish.

Moreover, neo-Neftegna’s expansionist inspired ongoing wars in Benshangul Gumuz, Kemant, Agaw and Afar aims to totally eradicate the subjects thereby confiscate their land using the unity of Ethiopia as an excuse.

III. The Reversed Sidama’s National Gain and Reoccupation by Neo-Colonial Dreamers!

Decisively won Sidama war just a year ago is reversed and retaken by the Neftegna cliques from the hands of the nation. The Sidama’s regional autonomy was earned with huge sacrifices of precious lives of hundreds of Sidama civilians. Over 347 Sidama civilians were massacred since Abiy come to power. To date over 250 people who were arrested in relation to Sidama’s demand for a regional rights remain unlawfully incarcerated.

Today in Sidama land, the Amhara expansionists are reasserting their colonial occupation by totally removing all pro-Sidama politicians from power. They bribe some of those who are willingly enslaving themselves – using millions of birr they confiscate from the Sidama land. Furthermore, Neo-Neftegna has asserted its colonial position in the Sidama land in various forms. For instance, recently the regime has denied the nation of celebrating its New Year (Fichchee 2021) that was inscribed by UNESCO as an intangible international heritage. Not only the nation is stopped from celebrating its Fichchee ‘2021’ on 07 May 2021 and the beginning of its festivity day known as ‘Camballaala’ on 08 May 2021 – but also the narcissist psychopath PM who sends good wishes when someone whom he likes sneezes, farts or coughs – uttered no word to show his disrespectful intents to the Sidama nation. He and his Neftegna supporters are ruling the Sidama nation using the handpicked Sidama’s worst quisling who are silently dehumanising the nation. Those Sidama minorities who question the status-quo will be harshly dealt with.

The Sidama youth organised under the famous name of Ejjeetto; and the leadership of the famous Sidama’s national liberation organisation (Sidama Liberation Movement-SLM) both who were on the forefront during the Sidama’s stride towards statehood were all disabled and made to worship colonial occupiers as their indefatigable spirit suddenly turned to become subservient. The SLM’s self-depreciating former leader and SLM’s executives are today running unionists’ project in Sidama land thereby burying Sidama’s national aspiration- that will not happen. The indicated traitors and the Sidama Ejjeetto leadership who once for at least 18 months claimed to be fighting for the rights of their nation have totally submitted and running the projects of Neftegna cliques in Sidama.

Moreover, the Sidama’s self-centred renegades are running for the election on behalf of the unionist PP, the regime that is vigorously fighting to obliterate the Sidama’s national identity. This is becoming the case as the Sidama nation is denied exercising of its rights to celebrating of its Fichchee whereas the Amhara festivities were allowed to be vibrantly celebrated by turning the Sidama capital into Neftegna flags. Moreover, the Sidama language is also systematically prohibited in its capital to be slowly pushed away. The entire Sidama renegades knowingly or inadvertently are assisting the actualisation of the Neo-colonial rule in Sidama land thereby obliterating their very identity. The Sidama nation is preparing to reassert its rights; therefore Neftegna’s jubilation is temporarily.

IV. Oromia and the Execution of the Oromo Youth in Dembi Dolo The 17 years old Oromo youth known by the indicated name was suddenly picked by the Ethiopian party (PP/PPE) security (Oromia brunch) forces whilst he was buying stuff from the nearby kiosk. He did not know why he has been picked. Subsequently, he has been heavily beaten and tied his both arms backward with rope. A pistol painted in the colour of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) flag has been put on his neck like pendent. After heavily beating and turning his face into blood looking creature; they paraded him throughout the town by calling spectators to come out and watch his live execution. He has been mercilessly publicly executed in front of the distraught dwellers of the town as sign of punishment for all Oromo people who disobey the order of unionist federal rulers. Doing so defies humanity and begs for answer of series of questions.

Oromia remained under constant war since June 2018 following PM and unionist masterminded fake attempt to assassinate him to have a good excuse to silence the Oromo nation. Since June 2018, thousands of Oromo civilians are incarcerated and most parts of Oromia remains under the command post of unionist army. The current inapt PM driven with unprecedented level of Ego, Sadism, and Killer Instinct with Psychopath and Narcissist tendency is rather embarked on dehumanising of the citizens by focusing on Oromo, Tigray, Benshangul, Sidama, Kemant, Agaw and elsewhere he is assigned by the Eritrea’s dictator and his Neftegna advisers to act upon.

The PM, his Eritrean dictator ally and Neftegan advisers have shown common and terrifying insight into the fact that they all share common denominator – gratification with the suffering of humanity whilst working to achieve their heinous objectives. Hundreds of compelling evidences showing how they all are least interested in safeguarding of citizens both in Eritrea and Ethiopia as they vindictively work in union to kill and main unarmed civilians in Tigray and elsewhere to gain power or remain in power.

Besides, the Oromo liberation army is gaining momentum and popularity; the recognition and acceptance that are shaking the foundations of the brutal regime. This is why the regime and its unionist cliques are leaving no stone unturned as they attempt to sow fear and terror in the minds of the Oromo people in their futile attempt. The fact is that their heinous action on unarmed civilians will play against them as it rather mobilises the mass behind the Oromo liberation army. Therefore, the liberation of the Oromo, Tigray and the rest nations in Ethiopia is in sight.

V. Neo-Neftegna’s Project on Dehumanising Tegaru and Tegaru’s Indefatigable National Resolve.

As indicated, the tragedy unfolding in Tigray since Ethio-Eritrea coordinated war began in early November 2020 defies humanity. Tigray is destined to a total obliteration and its peoples are destined to be eradicated by Neo-Neftegna expansionists’ forces that has forged alliance with the Eritrea’s despotic dictator who are working in unison for common objective of punishing of the people of Tigray and eradicating the concept of nations rights to self-determination in Ethiopia. They have also forged alliance with the Somalia’s inapt dictator in addition to deploying the barrages of drone attacks on Tigray people using the drones given to the regime by UAE.

The stark contrast with the unionists’ aim to eliminate and silence Tegaru is the Tegaru’s resilience, national resolve and fighting spirit for their national cause; the collective action that is increasingly dismantling the foundation of unionist regime that is currently gasping for its final breath in Tigray soil. The regime that is wedging war on its citizens has totally lost all in Tigray although to date it is decimating the land of the nation.

We recall that this regime has claimed to complete the war on Tigray within two weeks and then within three weeks. However, it is to date unable to move an inch forward instead focusing on killing and maiming of civilians, rapping and dehumanising women, girls and grannies in its barbaric but futile attempts of sowing fear in the psyches of the people of Tigray as it is the case in Oromia, Sidama and elsewhere. Currently, the regime is in the verge total collapse although it is attempting to hold fake election to justify its criminal actions on the subjects.

VI. Conclusion

Since April 2018, the regime in power has demonstrated unprecedented level of brutality to the subjects of all regions. The entire country is turned to ungovernable entity simply because there are various forms of war all over the country mainly masterminded and led by the unionist cliques disguised under the pretext of Ethiopian unity. Whilst the Eritrean despotic dictator is hell bent on its vindictive mission of punishing of the people of Tigray in order to be able to freely exploit the resources of the entire political south; the unionists and their narcissist psychopath PM are engrossed with their own project of staying on power with all costs it may require.

The saddest reality is that both parties are least aware that in the process they are digging grave for the burial of the empire they claim are rescuing. The inconsistency of politicians coupled with the lack of courage from the empire’s intelligentsia makes the empire least fortunate country whose well red groups become opportunists who have no value and respect for humanity and their intellectual integrity. Professor Beyene Petros, Dr Argawi Berhe, Berhanu Nega and hundreds of others make good examples.

The execution of Amanuel Wondimu on May 11, 2021- and the ongoing killing of hundreds others in Oromia; the imprisonment of all Oromo and the other nations’ political leaders, the ongoing war on Agaw, Afar, Benshangul Gumuz, Kemant, Oromia, Tigray and elsewhere in the empire never bring lasting solutions for the troubled empire that is on the verge of disintegration.

The solution however will be only unconditionally and urgently removing all foreign fighters from Tigray and Oromia, allowing unconditional and urgent humanitarian access to a war torn Tigray and Oromia, Benshangul Gumuz, Kemant; allowing an independent investigation into all tragedies befallen the empire for the last 3 years; and finally facilitating the means for all-inclusive national dialogue that paves avenue for an all-inclusive transitional government that creates sense of unity and agreement.

Rejecting this, the narcissist and his neo-Neftegan sympathisers will inevitably find themselves in the black hole from where they cannot rescue themselves and the empire they claim fighting to save from possible disintegration. The Empire’s intelligentsia must demonstrate that it is enlightened therefore defends a principle instead of becoming immoral opportunists like the indicated immoral groups; and the OLF’s defected old oligarchs working with the unionists Neftegna they have previously bitterly fought against.