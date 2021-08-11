The Ethiopian army war planes have a heavy attack today in the north of Ethiopia
The Tigre who is still flying in the Amhara region and the conflict that is going on in the north Ethiopia will be taking place day after day
On the other hand, the federal government of Ethiopia announced a war.
The Ethiopian army war planes have a heavy attack today in the north of Ethiopia especially in Amharas region that are working for me in Wollo region.
The sweetness is still all the betrayers.
Soldiers who came from Oromia self-governing have surrendered to the Oromia Liberation Front OLF in Shawa region where there is a heavy fighting that the rebels have fought against the sitting of the military forces and the self-governing ones of Oromia.
