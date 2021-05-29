The Ethiopian airlines have been transporting weapons from #China and #Libanose to #Ethiopia.
Chaos in the PP camp!
“We are not the only one responsible for the war crimes committed in Tigray. TPLF has also killed “22 interim government officials”. Abiy Ahmed and Co. appeal to the US Govenment and International community to incriminate the TPLF.
What next??
The only way out is listening to the voice of the people and the International Community!
Footoon kuni jechaan osoo ibsamee kitaabni tokko hin gahu.
Oromoon waan barana ta’e yoomuu hin taane.
Bilxiginnaan kuni bara woyyannee/OPDO jechuu malti. Bara isaanii hoo Qotee Bulaan Tuulamaa maal argate, itti dabalee dhabe malee !
The Ethiopian airlines have been transporting weapons from #China and #Libanose to #Ethiopia. It is also transporting weapons and troops to/from Eritrea’s #Assab, #massawa, and #Asmara to Ethiopia’s #Addis, #Mekelle, #Bahirdar. This is against International Aviation Conventions that prohibit Civil airlines to carry military equipment and involve in a war.
