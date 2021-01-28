(Battee Urgessaa)
The Epitome of the Myth of Justice Sector Reform in Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia
A) These members of the leadership of OLF—including Abdi Ragasa, Michael Boran, Lami Begna, and Dawit Abdata—were bailed and/or acquitted for the fourth time by courts at different levels:
1) First, the Sululta District court ordered their release on bail of 15,000 birr. The police refused to free them.
2) Then, the High Court of Finfinnee Special Zone ordered their release; the prison administration complied with the order. However, members of Oromia Special Police swiftly rounded them up before they left the prison compound; they were then sent to Sebeta prison.
3) The prosecutor now came up with a new charge on Abdi Ragaa, Lami Begna, and Dawit Abdata along with other Oromo prisoners. The court then ordered their release on bail of 20,000 birr. To obstruct release, Abdi Ragasa was served with another charge while on trial; Lami and Dawiit were released on bail, only to be locked up again within two weeks. The prosecutor dropped the charges brought up on Mikael Boran, Kenasa, Abdulgafar, and Colonel Gammachu. However, the police refused to let them go; locked them up in Sidist Kilo secret prison. Colonel Gammachu was then taken from his prison cell to Meksico—Federal Police headquarters. By the order of the PM, charges that were discontinued in the previous years were reopened. Gamachu was then taken to Kilito, Kaliti prisons, now thrown in a dark room.
4) Just two weeks ago, Lami and Dawit were acquitted and the court ordered their release. However, to no avail. They are still languishing in prison. Similarly, Galan district court ordered the release of Michael, Kenasa, Abdugafar and Obsa. Only Abdugafar and Obsa are released.
After four rounds of a court-mandated release order are blatantly ignored, these members of the OLF leadership remain in jail!
B) Aman File, a member of OLF’s central committee, locked up 10 months ago, was freed by the district court of Burayu. The police, however, moved him across the country, and jailed him in Yabello, at the Borana Zonal Police office. After that time, he was never brought before any court; his whereabouts remain unknown.
C) Meti Milko, the secretary of OLF’s Chairman is languishing in a police station for four months. No charges brought so far.
D) Gamachis Tolasa, a member of OLF’s executive committee, was arrested while on duty in Bedele four months ago. No court appearance, no charges brought.
The epitome of the fallacy of reform! The continuation of the norm!
Partial list of Oromo yellow movement detainees of January 27, 2021
Maqaa namoota kaleessa sababaa uffata Keelloo uffataniif yeroo ammaa mana hidhaa Jiran kessaa hanga tokko!
Dubartoota (Females)
–
1. Masarat Dhaabaa Kennee
2 Aadde Safoo Ahimad
3. Siifan Hirkoo
4. Ayyaantuu Kamaal
5. Aadde Fayizaa Ahimad
6. Hulluu Hagarish Asaffaa
7. Aashaa Ahimad
8. Siifan Oshee
Dhiirota (Males)
–
1. Abdulkariim jeeylaan
2. Ismaa’il Ahimad Aadam
3. Ammaar sulxaan
4. Marsiimooy Baqqalaa Lammii
5. Jawaar Heebboo Shubbee
6. Salaaddiin Heebboo
7. Abbabaa Taammanaa
8. Aadam Hedatoo Midhaassoo
9. Abdurrazaaq Jamaal Obsee
10. Fadluu Alii Ismaa’il
11. Fayyisaa Dastaa Hirphaasaa
12. Gurmeessaa Abdallaa Muhaammad
13. Jundii Saalii Ahimad
14. Uudii Muusaa Ibraahim
15. Wabii Burqaa
16. Yeroon Tolasaa
17. Kamaal Abdii
18. Abdurrazaaq Sulxaan Diidoo
19. Waaqjiraa Diinsaa Waaqgaarii
20. Suudii A/Biyyaa A/Garoo
21. Kamaal Abduljabbaar Kaalid
22. Yaassin Jeeylaan H/Amaanoo
23. Darajjee Fiixaa
24. Geetuu Leellisaa Gammadaa
25. Abdulsamad Abdii Huseen
26. Kadiir Yahyaa Muhaammad
27. Anas Hassan Ibroo
28. Rashiid Manzaa Tololee
29. Iyyaasuu Nugee Abdiisaa
30. Eebbisaa Abdurrahmaan
31. Abdulhamiid Abdoo Jaarsoo
32. Munawwar M/ Saanii Abdallaa
33. Kabbadaa Dhaabasaa
34. Muhaammadamiin Ahmad Hasan
35. Nuuraddiin Hasan
36. Abdullaahii Idiriis Waliyyii
37. Eliyaas Tasfaayee /Firaa’ol/
38. Yaahayaa Kadiir Yuunus
39. Humneechaa Sarbeechaa Awwaas
Walumatti namoota 47 dha. Kanneen hafanis akkuma arganneen ifoomsina. Uuffannaa haalluu kamiituu uffachuun yakka miti.
—-
~ Compiled by
Oromo Political Prisoners Defence Team
Qabsoon fiigicha Maraatoonii miti kan innumti jalqabe dirqama fixuu qabu, Qabsoon fiigicha wal harkaa fuudhinsa ulee 400mX400m ta’uu qaba malee kan namni muraasni jalqabee hanga dhumaatti galmaan gahuu miti. Namni ykn Dhaabni tokko kan madaalamuu qabuu hanga qabsoo irra turetti seenaa akkamii hojjate? Qabsoo Oromoo keessatti Jijjiirama maal fide? Ummata isaa maal fayyadee? kan jedhu qofaan ta’uu qaba.
Dhalootni haaraan warra durii irraa jabeenya isaanii daraan cimsuun dogogora isaanii irraa barachuun qabsoo itti fufsiisuu qaba. Namni dhuunfaan Guyyaa qabsoo addaan kute ykn bilisoomneerra jedhee siyaasa irraa addaan bahee eegalee jireenya isaa gaggeeffachuuf mirga guutuu qaba.
Oromoon tokkummaa, onnee fi beekumsa qofa osoo hin taane maallaqa qabaachuu qaba, dinagdeen cimuu qaba, qabsoon dinageen hin deeggaramne eessayyuu hin gahu.Oromoo akka sabaatti dinagdeen akka guddatu irratti hojjachuun mataan isaa qabsoodha, kanaafi yeroo abbootii qabeenyaa Oromoo muraasa jiran balleessuuf itti duulan kan morminu (Sodaree kaasuun ni danda’ama).
Qabsoo Oromoo keessatti namoota wareegama gurguddaa kafalanii asiin nu gahan irratti har’a ijjannoo isaan filatan mormuun irratti duuluun nu hin fayyadu, inumaayyuu nu miidha jedheen amana.
Gama biraatiin namootni waan addaa addaatiin ‘ public figure’ ta’an, Oromoo biraa jaalala guddaa qaban maal akka dubbatan, eessatti fi yoom akka dubbachuu qaban irratti osoo of eeganii gaarii ta’a, kallatti, dandeetti qaban qofa osoo cimsachaa deemanii gaarii natti fakkaata
Yoon dogogore na hoofkalchaa!!
Qilinxoo saanqaa sibilaa.
