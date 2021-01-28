(Battee Urgessaa)

The Epitome of the Myth of Justice Sector Reform in Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia

A) These members of the leadership of OLF—including Abdi Ragasa, Michael Boran, Lami Begna, and Dawit Abdata—were bailed and/or acquitted for the fourth time by courts at different levels:

1) First, the Sululta District court ordered their release on bail of 15,000 birr. The police refused to free them.

2) Then, the High Court of Finfinnee Special Zone ordered their release; the prison administration complied with the order. However, members of Oromia Special Police swiftly rounded them up before they left the prison compound; they were then sent to Sebeta prison.

3) The prosecutor now came up with a new charge on Abdi Ragaa, Lami Begna, and Dawit Abdata along with other Oromo prisoners. The court then ordered their release on bail of 20,000 birr. To obstruct release, Abdi Ragasa was served with another charge while on trial; Lami and Dawiit were released on bail, only to be locked up again within two weeks. The prosecutor dropped the charges brought up on Mikael Boran, Kenasa, Abdulgafar, and Colonel Gammachu. However, the police refused to let them go; locked them up in Sidist Kilo secret prison. Colonel Gammachu was then taken from his prison cell to Meksico—Federal Police headquarters. By the order of the PM, charges that were discontinued in the previous years were reopened. Gamachu was then taken to Kilito, Kaliti prisons, now thrown in a dark room.

4) Just two weeks ago, Lami and Dawit were acquitted and the court ordered their release. However, to no avail. They are still languishing in prison. Similarly, Galan district court ordered the release of Michael, Kenasa, Abdugafar and Obsa. Only Abdugafar and Obsa are released.

After four rounds of a court-mandated release order are blatantly ignored, these members of the OLF leadership remain in jail!

B) Aman File, a member of OLF’s central committee, locked up 10 months ago, was freed by the district court of Burayu. The police, however, moved him across the country, and jailed him in Yabello, at the Borana Zonal Police office. After that time, he was never brought before any court; his whereabouts remain unknown.

C) Meti Milko, the secretary of OLF’s Chairman is languishing in a police station for four months. No charges brought so far.

D) Gamachis Tolasa, a member of OLF’s executive committee, was arrested while on duty in Bedele four months ago. No court appearance, no charges brought.