The End of dictator is coming soon!

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed says the military operation to oust the authorities in Tigray state “will not stop, no matter who dies”, as federal troops brace for an onslaught on the regional capital, Mekele. pic.twitter.com/yOiPkPwrvB — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) November 25, 2020

Spokesman of the Tigray Command Centre Getachew Reda tells Tigray TV: “This is a popular war and every Tigrayan, whether they are carrying a gun or not, will defend – even with spears and knives” pic.twitter.com/AUJC5V3f1z — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) November 25, 2020