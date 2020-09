The emergency session called by House of Federation (HoF) is a significant dev’t in the dangerous PP-TPLF standoff.

Given HoF’s stern warning last month that simply got shrugged off, it my declare the #TigrayElection2020 a threat to the constitutional order and ask the Federal gov’t to stop it under Article.62(9). It is also possible that the HoF would opt for another inconsequential prep-talk without tangible incentive for genuine dialogue and compromise. In that case, it will not only further embolden the TPLF but will shove Tigray past the minimum threshold for a de facto state.