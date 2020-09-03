The emergency session called by House of Federation (HoF) is a significant dev’t in the dangerous PP-TPLF standoff.
Given HoF’s stern warning last month that simply got shrugged off, it my declare the #TigrayElection2020 a threat to the constitutional order and ask the Federal gov’t to stop it under Article.62(9). It is also possible that the HoF would opt for another inconsequential prep-talk without tangible incentive for genuine dialogue and compromise. In that case, it will not only further embolden the TPLF but will shove Tigray past the minimum threshold for a de facto state.
In the case the HoF opts for intervention, which is more likely than ever, it will be a serious escalation with dangerous constitutional and security implications. As per Proc. 359/2003, it can authorize the use of force, suspend the regional council, and appoint a provisional admin.
– Mohamed Olad
Turn Of Event
It’s interesting that the same cadres who were asking Abiy Ahmed to arrest Jawar Mohammad are now calling on him to release him. I’m glad that they understood that Jawar and Oromo nationalism are strong walls against all neftegna evils which Ahmed can’t survive even for a day!
– Malkaa Hawaas
