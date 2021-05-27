The derg’s children! Can anyone tell me the difference between the derg and the current neftegna’s administration in Ethiopia ? My Fellow Ethiopians and Ethiopian Americans,

For me and so many Ethiopian-Americans, the United States is our home away from home. In our darkest hours of fleeing persecution, killings and torture by the Derg and then TPLF ethnofascists, the U.S. has given us shelter and comfort.

Like so many fellow Ethiopian-Americans, I am proud to be an American citizen, and enjoy and cherish the freedom and dignity we have been afforded under the U.S. Constitution. However, like so many of you, I am deeply concerned over the unhealthy and ill-intentioned position and interference of the Biden administration in Ethiopia’s internal affairs.

As an American citizen, I will not shy away or hesitate for a moment to voice my concerns and protests when U.S. foreign policy wonks dish out ill-advised policies and self-serving positions that further destabilize and devastate the lives of millions of poor and vulnerable people in countries like Ethiopia. While the U.S. and Ethiopia enjoy over a century-old bilateral relations, Ethiopia has been repeatedly harmed by U.S. interventions in the Horn of Africa.

As history clearly shows, the U.S. even backed up Somali dictator Seid Barre in his devastating irredentist war of aggression against Ethiopia in 1977. That was during the height of the Cold War where the U.S. and the former Soviet Union were vying for expanded spheres of influence and footholds at any cost. The Super Powers provided the ammutions but we suffered the devastations and horrors of wars for several decades.

In 1991, the United States made another blunder that has significantly contributed to the current crisis in Ethiopia. The U.S., through its emissary Herman Cohen, aligned itself with the TPLF and gave it a blessing to impose its ethnocentric apartheid on the rest of Ethiopia. For nearly three decades, the TPLF divided Ethiopia along ethnic lines, committed gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity, and plundered the nation. It was disheartening to see the United States, which claims to be a beacon of hope and freedom, turn blind eyes and continue to provide aid and comfort to prop up TPLF’s ethno fascism. Now the U.S. is imposing economic sanctions which will only harm the poor and vulnerable people besides stifling development endeavors. The Biden administration’s pro-Egypt policy on the Grand Renaissance Dam is also very disconcerting that calls for a concerted pushback.

While we Ethiopians need to unequivocally condemn any atrocities and human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests of political dissidents, being committed in any parts of Ethiopia including Tigray, we should not condon the current position of the Biden administration, which seems to be echoing the talking points of TPLF’s hired lobbyists.We need to collectively push back this unhelpful position as the Biden administration seems to be unwittingly echoing TPLF’s propaganda including a demand for the withdrawal of Amharas from Welkait, a highly volatile region devastated by TPLF’s annexation and ethnic cleansing.

The situation in Ethiopia demands a cautious effort to resolve the stalemate rather than making unnecessary political posturing. The last thing we Ethiopians need from the United States is a helping hand to bring back TPLF’s brutes from their graves–a move that can cause unimaginable pain and suffering once more.

Therefore, we need to rise up in unison and press the Biden administration to reconsider its dubious positions. While we need to appreciate the desire of the United States to bring about a negotiated settlement to end the current crisis, we should say no thank you to economic sanctions and undue interference in Ethiopia’s internal affairs that will only devastate the lives of millions of poor people.

After all, we cannot afford to sit and watch idly while wrongheaded U.S. foreign policy wonks pour gasoline in the fire of a volatile country like Ethiopia.

We need to launch concertedifferences and efforts in a way that our voices and concerns, as Ethiopians and Ethiopian-Americans, cannot be overlooked and ignored.

Together, we can make a difference!