The defining ideological battle in Ethiopia today is not b/n extremists & moderates.

It’s between those who believe they are entitled to rule, dominate or control in the name of an exclusive ideology called Ethiopianess & those who want 2 break free from such control & domination.

In today’s Ethiopia, the word ‘extremism’ is selectively used by the culturally hegemonic group to denigrate, subordinate & silence the ideological viewpoints of marginalised groups. Anyone who doesn’t subscribe to the narrowly defined & exclusive notion of Ethiopianness is no good. To demand true autonomy is extreme. To demand equality of languages and cultures is extreme. To demand the exercise of the rights enshrined in the constitution is extreme. Anything that doesn’t fit into that narrowly construed and viciously guarded world view is extreme.