The concept of justice in Ethiopia:

When you’re arrested you are criminal, unless the court set you innocent!!

#Ethiopia: Update: Judges at the Federal First Instance Court Arada Branch ordered the release of Hirut Kifle, National Executive Committee member of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZema) on 6000 birr bail. Hirut was detained on July 14 afte the police accused her of “coordinating violence in #AddisAbeba” in the aftermath of #HacaaluuHundeessaa‘s assassination. She has been to the same court twice during which the police requested and were granted more days to remand and investigate her.

Today’s decision came despite police’s appeal for more days to remand & investigate Hirut. EZema defense lawyers said despite court ruling the police failed to finalize their investigations, according to the party.

Dábessá Gemelal