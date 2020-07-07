The Chairperson of the African Union Commission appeals for calm in Ethiopia

(cnbcafrica)—The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat is monitoring the recent developments in Ethiopia closely, following the killing of the Ethiopian Artist and musician Haacaalu Hundeessaa. The violence has claimed many lives so far with scores of people injured.

The Chairperson wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

While the country mourns the loss of Hachalu Hundesa, the Chairperson appeals for calm, restraint by all sides and calls on all Ethiopians to refrain from acts that could further escalate the current situation.

The Chairperson calls on the Government of Ethiopia to bring the perpetrators of such heinous act to face justice and encourages all sides to resolve differences through dialogue and peaceful means in order to allow adequate efforts towards preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms its support to the government and people of Ethiopia in their efforts to promote a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

Portland Oromo Community protests death of Ethiopian activist

The Portland Oromo Community Association held a protest Monday on the Burnside Bridge, condemning the violation of human rights and the assassination of a prominent Ethiopian activist.

The Oromo people make up a large part of the population of Ethiopia.

The musician and human rights activist Hachalu Hundessa was fatally shot in Ethiopia last week. He was accused of criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for delaying democratic elections and operating military posts in the Oromo region.

“The Oromo Community of Oregon is shocked, devastated and pained by the assassination of Hachalu and strongly condemns his murder,” the group said in a press release. “Hachalu was a living legend, our hero, and the voice of the Oromo people. He was an artist who was able to musically capture the Oromo culture and aspirations for freedom, human rights and equality for the people of Ethiopia.”

The Oromo Community of Oregon believes Hachulu was targeted because he criticized the prime minister for abusing human rights just one week before he was killed.