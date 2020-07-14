The Bilxiginaa gang responsible for jailing, killing and starving..

July 14, 2020

Remember, the Bilxiginaa gang responsible for jailing, killing and starving the mass is comfortable in ”Addis Ababa” enjoying raw meat and whisky.
How can peasants farm their land when Naftenga/Neonaftenga gangs and militias are terrorizing them? 8 million is probably a conservative figure. West Oromiyaa which has rarely seen hunger is today on food aid because of the regime’s ‘anti OLA’ operations which apparently involves dislocating farmers from their land and preventing them from producing food.

Biyya Oromiyaa

