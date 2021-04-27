The axis of three evils in the Horn of Africa one is down and two are remaining. Who is next?

Somalia Prime Minister opposes two-year extension for government

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has issued a statement opposing the recent two-year extension of the parliament for the government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Rooble’s Statement reads as follows; While considering the difficult circumstances in the country and the need for an immediate solution to the complex electoral issues and after extensive consultations with various segments of Somali society. I issue these statements:

1- I reiterate my sorrow over the recent violence in Mogadishu and its tragic consequences, which have resulted in the displacement of many poor people.

2- I welcome the communiqué issued by the two states of Hir Shabelle and Galmudug. I call on the states of Puntland, Jubaland, Southwest, and Benadir to take part in the peace process and to accelerate free and fair elections.

3- According to my government’s program that I read before the Parliament, I am ready to implement the elections based on 17 September 2020 in the country.

4. I call on all stakeholders in the country’s elections to be prepared for the country’s elections and to stop any activities that could jeopardize the country’s elections and stability.

5. I urge the Armed Forces to fulfill their constitutional duties and ensure the security of the citizens. In particular, I urge the commanders of the armed forces to return to their bases.

6. I call on the opposition politicians to stop the acts and activities that can create any conflict, and they should stay in their homes and private places.

7. The role of the international community is important, and I urge them to continue to support the people and government of Somalia.

8. I call on the Somali people, in general, to support us in our efforts to bring peace and stability to the country and to hold peaceful elections in the country.