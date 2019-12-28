The aspiration of the Oromo people is to regain the fundamental freedom, which was snatched from them by brutal conquest,

Mee Laala Kan Qabeenyi Isaa Jalaa Barbadaahu Kenna Kan Hidhamis Kenna

Gabrumman Kana Caale Jiraa

Dheebuu Bilisummaa

The aspiration of the Oromo people is to regain the fundamental freedom, which was snatched from them by brutal conquest, is supported by the principle enshrined in the UNO Charter and related international instruments. The Oromo and other oppressed peoples are endowed with the right to decide the form of sovereignty they want, whether on their own or in a union with others on the basis of freely expressed consent of all concerned parties.