The Amhara regional government is sending civilians to the war front, after rushed military training.
What do you think?
I find your website when I was searching for updates about the ongoing war in Ethiopia. I am from Pakistan. “What do you think?”you requested our views and We think they are competent to scare children in the village and save themselves for a while .I have received tons of information about the strength of the dissident army in the northern region. When I was in Pakistan we were instructed to hide in bush wearing a camouflage.
Why can’t this people leave the region and let others live in peace instead of entering to the large scale war?