The Amhara people answered the call of their ‘president’ that all people can take the weapons to fight. July 25, 2021 The Amhara people answered the call of their ‘president’ that all people can take the weapons to fight. Sabiir ali Send it. Ogaadenia Media Share this:TwitterFacebook Related Related Posts Genocide on Amhara people by Tigray Government!Genocide on Amhara people by Tigray Government! Amhara People Pine for the Ethiopia of OldAmhara people pine for the Ethiopia of old (DW) -- Despite appearances of restored calm,… Speech on Oromo peopleAustralian MP Andrew Wilkie addresses the parliament speaking about the plight of Oromo people...
Be the first to comment