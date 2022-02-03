The Amhara militia Fano refuses to put down weapons. Some of the militants went to the forest. February 3, 2022 The Amhara militia Fano refuses to put down weapons. Some of the militants went to the forest. Abyi’s administration ordered to make weapons in Fano which the Amharas in general refused the government and the civilians Related Related Posts Amhara Fano - Tigray - OLF OromiaAmhara Fano -Tigray - OLF Oromia Eritrean Army fights FANO and Amhara militias near Gondar?Eritrean Army fights FANO and Amhara militias near Gondar? TDF launches new operations, Ahmed speaks Huge force of Ethiopia/Amhara in Dessie area of operationsHuge force of Ethiopia/Amhara in Dessie area of operations TDF launching massive operation on Dessie
