The Abiy Ahmed’s “Reformist” gov is not better than the woyanes’ it is the
“two sides of a coin”
ODM~Diraamaan Taajjabbiin jedhe sun tokko lamaan gadi ba;e DUBARTOOTA HABASHAA GUDEEDAMAN, 2020
በታገቱት ተማሪዎች ጉዳይ ላይ የጠቅላይ ሚኒስቴሩ ጽሕፈት ቤት ዛሬ አመሻሽ 12 ሰዓት ላይ ላይ መግለጫ እንደሚሰጥ የሳይንስና ከፍተኛ ትምህርት ሚኒስቴር ሚንስትር ዲኤታ ሳሙኤል ክፍሌ (ዶ/ር) ለአዲስ ማለዳ ተናገሩ pic.twitter.com/eYuxSHufjW
— አዲስ ማለዳ (@addismaleda) January 11, 2020
ምዕራብ ኦሮምያ ውስጥ በሚንቀሳቀሱ ሸማቂዎች ላይ መንግሥት ዕርምጃ እየወሰደ መሆኑን የኦሮምያ ክልል ብልፅግና ፓርቲ ህዝብ ግንኙነት ኃልፊ አቶ ታዬ ደንደአ ለቪኦኤ ገልፀዋል። https://t.co/1BYHqxrs6C#Ethiopia #VOAAmharic
— VOA Amharic (@VOAAmharic) January 10, 2020
Students from Dembi Dolo university (in W. #Ethiopia) returning home kidnapped by armed persons, family members told BBC Amharic. Acc to one student who said has escaped, the kidnapped are 17, many of whom females.https://t.co/QaeOdsvtjN
— Kalkidan Yibeltal – ቃልኪዳን ይበልጣል (@Kal_KidanY) January 10, 2020
#Ethiopia: National Movement of Amhara(NaMA) condemn gov’t negligence about abducted girls https://t.co/GU7kueaTOR ”NaMA claims in the statement that it has knocked on the doors of relevant authorities seeking for but the matter fell on deaf ears.” pic.twitter.com/0Y9IBFVeZS
— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) January 11, 2020
Terrorising the public in West Oromiyaa, people should defend themselves against such hostile force.
Obbo Jawar mohammed irratti duula maqa balleessu banan warri Bilxiginnaa
Ethiopia – ESAT Eletawi የተማሪዎች ዕገታና የትራምፕ ኖቤል የይገባኛል ንግግር Fri 10 Jan 2020
