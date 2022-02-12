The Abiy Ahmed’s Government of Ethiopia is planning to remove TPLF from the list of terrorists, so they can talk!

The Federal Government of Ethiopia is planning to remove TPLF from the list of terrorists so that they can make it possible for the talks between the central government and the TPLF.

The Saudi Arabian Government, the Ethiopian citizens, those immigrate for the work to change their life, Torturing them in prison. They go there to change their life not for anything else.

The situation in the prison is so difficult, and there are in one small room by over 200 hundred peoples.

There were in that prison for the 4 years some of them are in the jail with their children.

The Human Right institution, must be sound for them. The Government of Ethiopia, what make them silent about their citizens that were in prison????

The answer is up to them!!