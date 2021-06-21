The 6th National Election of Ethiopia. The 6th national election of Ethiopia is different from the previous elections for several reasons. Among them:

The Drons are deployed for reconnaissance and if necessary to attack anyone who may disturb the election by observing from the situation room. This seems to be too fussy just like watching the juntas in the desert from the situation room.

The opened ballot boxes are found in some areas.

The election card is collected from the voters in certain areas for fear of security situation. That means the cadres are going to cast the ballot card on behalf of them.

The election is not going to take place not only in several electoral polling stations but the entire regional states like Tigrai, Somali regional states and in most part of Oromia, Afar, Benishangul and more.

The election is taking place while conflict is raging is Tigrai, Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz and in many parts of the country.