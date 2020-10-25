Thanks all Minnesota leaders and senators for supporting Oromo community and all our Oromo women for hosting this beautiful event.

# justice for haccaaluu

# free all oromo politician prisoners

Haccaaluu koo you’re in our heart

Oromo of Minnesota had an appreciation dinner for our elected officials and friends of Oromo cause yesterday. When people organize themselves, victory is soon to follow. They worked hard to put this events together and step up to the plate to serve us at this crucial time. I am a firm believer in our women and their ability to serve selflessly to get us to victory. Thank you for having me and thank you for all you have always done and continue to do.