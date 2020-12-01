Terrorist, a Nafxanya slogan!! By Asfaw Beyene

A person is measured by his deed, not by his blood or DNA. If an Amhara sees justice and joins the Oromo struggle, the incredible would have happened, we will love that. White South Africans have stood with black South Africans fighting against Apartheid.

White Americans stood for human rights struggles and even voted for Obama. Poland, a country that has no colonial tradition, voted for migrants to join the Polish parliament, no matter their African accents. But I have not seen an Amhara joining the Oromo struggle for justice.