TDF Shot Down Drone in Amhara? – South Sudan President Visited Ethiopia and Discussed Tigray Conflict

JUST IN: According to #TDF sources, the #Tigray Defense Forces has shot down one of the drones used by the #Ethiopia]n federal government in the battlefront in Amhara region

It is not yet clear if the downed drone is the Iranian model. pic.twitter.com/vSjeHof9az

