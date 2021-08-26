TDF Shot Down Drone in Amhara? – South Sudan President Visited Ethiopia and Discussed Tigray Conflict

TDF Shot Down Drone in Amhara? – South Sudan President Visited Ethiopia & Discussed Tigray Conflict
News August 26: TDF Koreta Military Technique – East Wellega Oromia – Aid Agencies Tigray
JUST IN: According to #TDF sources, the #Tigray Defense Forces has shot down one of the drones used by the #Ethiopia]n federal government in the battlefront in Amhara region
It is not yet clear if the downed drone is the Iranian model. pic.twitter.com/vSjeHof9az
— Bashir Hashi Yussuf (@BashirHashiysf) August 26, 2021
Be the first to comment