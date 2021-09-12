TDF-OLA conquest of Amhara region Sep 12th September 12, 2021 TDF-OLA conquest of Amhara region Sep 12th ODUU AMMEE Oduuwwan jajjaboo Oolmaa Oromiyaa fi Ethiopia Oduu Guyyaa Har’aa GAMTAA MEDIA Hayyuu biyyaa hiitee, ati yeroon sitti dhiite, shan daaqaa, yaa shan daddaaqaa!!!! Kekiya Badhadha 🐆 Jacky Gosee – Oromon lafa naf kennee mucaa isaa na godhate osoon oromoo tahee – Seifu on ebs irratti maal jedha lataa? Related Related Posts TDF conquest of the Amhara region:- Military and Foreign Affairs NetworkTDF conquest of the Amhara region:- Military and Foreign Affairs Network TDF in Control of Debark Amhara regionTDF in Control of Debark Amhara region #Tigray war: TDF claims it has taken some… Ethiopia: TDF - Lalibela town Amhara regionEthiopia: TDF - Lalibela town Amhara region Tigray Ethiopia: Is TDF overstretching itself? Operation Mothers…
Be the first to comment