TDF in Control of Debark Amhara region

#Tigray war: TDF claims it has taken some #Afar areas, but not yet the strategic junction at Mille where they say Amhara and Oromo special forces, with Republican Guards, are making a stand strong stand. If Mille falls, the Djibouti road to Addis is cuthttps://t.co/7PINAMyzEm

— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) July 26, 2021