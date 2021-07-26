TDF in Control of Debark Amhara region
#Tigray war: TDF claims it has taken some #Afar areas, but not yet the strategic junction at Mille where they say Amhara and Oromo special forces, with Republican Guards, are making a stand strong stand. If Mille falls, the Djibouti road to Addis is cuthttps://t.co/7PINAMyzEm
This is the kind of desperate measure governments take after their professional army has suffered a major reverse https://t.co/DhvdvwYnw2
I have to grumble just in the same tone like amhara men: I would say we are not defeated but we were told to leave Debark and there was a plot made by people among us who support TPLF and wish TDF to regain power.
Secondly, I will also say they enter to take slefie and they will leave. The above all assumptions are haunting amhara elites and will dwell upon them until their annihilation and disappearance. RIP Amhara elites and mahibrekidusan top dogs!
Tigray prevailed