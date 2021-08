TDF Destroyed Drone Control & Radar System || Thousands of ENDF Soldiers Captured by TDF

Tigray onslaught continues

TDF -Awash, Weldiya/Gebeya- Railway Station Dessie

The Tigre in the Amhara region and the Afar are fighting the war that is going on. The conflict in Ethiopia is beginning.

Ethiopia: Amhara Forces Retake Debre Zebit town