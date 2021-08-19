TDF – Bahirdar – Gondar – OLA – Sululta – Addis Ababa August 19, 2021 TDF – Bahirdar – Gondar – OLA – Sululta – Addis Ababa Fierce Fighting in Sululta Town – Ethiopia Redeploying Thousand AMISOM Soldiers to Fight Against TDF Related Related Posts Ethiopia: OLA -TDF -SudanEthiopia: OLA - TDF- Sudan Ethiopia: OLA and TDF form military allianceEthiopia: OLA and TDF form military alliance Ethiopia: TDF loses control of Mersa town in… TDF on road to Addis Ababa? Military and Foreign Affairs Network.TDF on road to Addis Ababa? Military and Foreign Affairs Network. TDF - Gatachew Reda…
Be the first to comment