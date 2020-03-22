Taye Dendea was a political prisoner under TPLF’s tyrannical rule just a few years ago.

In those days, many of us, myself among the community organizers, did consistently campaign for his release under the banner #FreeTayeDendea. Here, we ain’t regretting to have done that anyway — never!

But not necessarily to our surprise, we lived on to witness his nude and rude judgement today, which he made in his capacity as a top official of the ruling party, in which he took the audacity to label his political opponents [including rebel operatives] in Western Oromia, and the Oromo people from these parts of Oromia by extension, as far more worse enemies than the virulent viral disease pandemic (#COVID-19) caused by the Corona Virus 🦠, which is shaking the whole world from its roots today. What a shameless bulldozer!

I knew that power changes people — more often than not — but I never imagined it does disillusion them so wildly and so weirdly to get them to this level, any way😡 Any ways, we did save his nude and rude remarks on this, at least as a reference for the posterity. I can’t believe this, because such response and reasoning (logic) is not expected from a government representative!!

“በሽታውን የሚያስተላልፉት ቱሪስቶች ብቻ ነው”

አንድ የመንግስት ከፍተኛ ባለስልጣን Tamiru L Kitata

Dhibee Koroonaavaayras ilaalchisee turtii ogeeyyota fayyaa waliin AGM: Gaddaan Liqimfamneerra, Falli Nijalaa Badeera Jedhan MM Xaaliyaan Jooseeppee Koontee

Naannoo Tigraay Magaalaa Maqaleetti Waajjirri Bilxiginnaa Humna addaa Naannoo Tigraay Special Commando force Jadhamtuun amma marfameera! Sababni TPLFn Tigraay keessatti Bilxiginnaa Waajjira banachuu waan hin barbaannneef waajjirichi akka marfamu ajaja dabarsite jadhan!!

Warri ummata isaa hidhachiise hidhate akka sitti Bilxiginnaatti garmaamaa jira!!

Naannoon Tigraay Bilisummaa ishee waan Labsatte fakkaatti!!

Oromoo gara hidhannoon of qopheessi? Bilisummaan kadhaan hin argamtu qabsoon (Qawween) malee!!

Hundee Risaa

Yaa Rabbi Ati nutiysi. Ameerikatti Seneetarri kutaa bulchiinsa Kentaakii namni Rand Paul jedhaman corona virus qabaamu isaa mirkanaa’e jira. Dabalatan immoo Jarman” Angeelaa Merkel” Doktorri ishii dhibee Koronaa Vaayiresii qabamuun isaa mirkanaa’ee jira. Sababa Kanaan walqabatee isheenis qabamuun nii malati jedhame shakkiidhan kophaa isheetti akka batu godhame jira Isheenis akkuma Muummee Kaanaadaa Justiin Treedoo biyya ishee mana teessee kan hoggantu taha jechuudha.