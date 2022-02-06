Tarkanfi Warani W’B’O Warana Bilxigannarati fudhachaa Jiru!!
The Oromia Liberation Army has presented many troops who have completed training.
SOUTHERN ZONE
January 21st, 2022
- Bule Hora district, Guji – OLA forces took action against regime military units attempting to pass through Rophi town resulting in 17 enemy combatants being killed and 10 being injured.
February 1st, 2022
- Nagele Borana town, Guji – Heavy fighting on the main roads leading to the town resulted in over 60 enemy combatants being killed and over a 100 injured.
- Goro Adola district, Guji – OLA forces took action against regime military units rallying in Jidola town. The regime military was forced to fully withdraw from the area after suffering over 50 casualties.
February 2nd, 2022
- Bule Hora district, Guji – OLA forces took action against a regime military convoy that was part of Abiy Ahmed and Shimeles Abdisa’s security detail during their visit to Yabelo. One vehicle carrying 18 members of the Republican Guard was completely destroyed and a second escaped after sustaining severe damage.
- Karcha district, Guji – OLA forces took action against a regime stronghold in an area called Guracho resulting in 4 enemy combatants being killed and 6 being injured.
February 4th, 2022
- Saba Boru district, Guji – OLA forces took action against a regime military patrol resulting in 17 enemy combatants being killed and 8 being injured.
February 5th, 2022
- Wadara district, Guji – OLA forces took action against a regime military patrol in Sokora Harte resulting in 6 enemy combatants being killed and 6 being injured.
CENTRAL ZONE
January 30th, 2022
- Ambo district, West Shawa – OLA forces took action against the following three regime military positions simultaneously.
- Regime forces encamped in a Diki Elementary School.
- Regime forces encamped in Kuliti town’s Rural Road Administration building.
- Regime forces encamped in Tule School.
February 2nd, 2022
- Hidhabu Abote district, North Shawa – An attack on a regime military camp resulted in over 40 enemy combatants being killed, including 4 officers. Several AKMs, BKMs, and bags of munitions were captured.
- Wara Jarso district, North Shawa – An attack on regime military positions in Qacame town resulted in 15 enemy combatants being killed.
- Dagam district, North Shawa – An attack on a regime military camp resulted in over 20 enemy combatants being killed.
- Ambo district, West Shawa – OLA forces took action against the following three regime military positions simultaneously.
Source: olacommunique.
