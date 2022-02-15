Switzerland: Over 14,900 Asylum Applications Filed in 2021

(Schengenvisainfo)—A total of 14,928 applications for international protection in Switzerland were filed during 2021, according to the data provided by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Such figures show that there has been a total of 35.2 per cent increase compared to the figures of 2020.

In addition, SEM expects a total of 16,500 applications during this year, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The entry bans and other restrictions imposed by governments across the European Union countries led to a decrease in the number of applications filed for asylum in Switzerland as well. However, after the countries started to ease their preventive measures imposed due to the virus, a notable increase was detected in asylum applications.

According to SAM, citizens of Afghanistan accounted for the largest number of asylum applications filed in Switzerland last year, or a total of 3,079 applications filed. Of them, 35 are for family reunification purposes, 165 due to births, and 90 to multiple applications, meaning that a total of 2,789 new applications filed for asylum were received from citizens from Afghanistan.

The following countries have also accounted for a significant number of applications filed for asylum in Switzerland.

Turkey (1455 primary and 875 secondary applications)

Eritrea (386 primary and 1642 secondary applications)

Syria (467 primary and 554 secondary applications)

Algeria (991 primary and 21 secondary applications)

A total of 15,464 first-time applications have been processed during last year. A total of 5,369 people have been granted international protection status in Switzerland, while the recognition rate was 37.0 per cent. At the same time, the protection rate was 60.7 per cent compared to 61.8 in 2020.

As for pending cases, they were reduced from 425 to 124 cases. SEM figures show that at the end of the year, 4,438 applications for international protection were pending in the first instance.

“In 2021, 973 people left Switzerland voluntarily.1655 people were returned either to their home country or to a third country,1127 people to a Dublin country. Overall, the number of departures has increased compared to 2020 (14.3 per cent increase) despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads.

Earlier this month, authorities in Switzerland and Austria announced that they would strengthen cooperation to prevent entry for persons who attempt to reach these territories in an unlawful way. Both countries’ authorities also agreed to tighten external border controls.

