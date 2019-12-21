#Swedish arrest in Ethiopia

A Swedish-Ethiopian politician from Stockholm has been detained in Ethiopia, reports Ethiopian media. Andualem Tadesse Boltena, 35, was arrested Thursday in Sodo, according to information. Erik Paulsson Rönnbäck

Andualem Tadesse Boltena is secretary general of the political party Wolayta National Movement (WNM), which drives the issue of the Wolaita district becoming a region of its own autonomy, according to Ethiopia expert Kjetil Tronvoll, professor of peace and conflict research at Bjørknes University College Oslo.

Tronvoll met Boltena in November in connection with a trip to the region, and was in SMS contact with him on Thursday. “Then he told me that he had received threats and warnings from any contact within the regime that he was about to be arrested and that he had to get out of there,” Tronvoll told TT. The local news site Addis Standard wrote the same day that Boltena has been arrested, and referred to a statement on WNM’s Facebook page. Kjetil Tronvoll says he has been in contact with three independent sources in the region confirming the detention. The bolts must have been seized along with two other persons, who were later released. He states that he received new information on Saturday that the Bolts are still deprived of liberty. Tronvoll is not aware of any charges against Boltena. – My contacts, people on the ground, say that the government is trying to fabricate evidence. I don’t know if he is guilty or innocent, says Tronvoll. Over the past week, people in Wolaita have been demonizing the day to get educated.

Via: Daniel Dhaba