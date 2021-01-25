Sudanese patrol shelled by Ethiopian forces: Report

Tension has escalated between Sudan, Ethiopia along their borderline

KHARTOUM

(aa)—A Sudanese patrol came under shelling from Ethiopian forces on Sunday near the border with Ethiopia, according to local media.

Sudan Tribune news portal, citing a military source, said mortar shells were fired by Ethiopian forces at the patrol in the eastern Al-Gadaref province.

No injuries were reported and the Sudanese military has yet to issue an official statement.

The attack came amid rising tensions between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over their borderline.

Last week, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Sudanese forces were deployed within the country’s borders. Hamdok stressed that Khartoum was not seeking war with Addis Ababa.

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of supporting militias that attack Sudanese army forces in the border area, an accusation denied by Addis Ababa.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

Oduu Amma Nugahe

Waraanni Itoophiyaa fi Sudaan karaa Gondar Lixaa wal haleele!

Haleellaan kaleessa galgala eegale kun meeshaalee gurguddaan kan deeggaramee dha. Waraanni Itoophiyaa lafa akkaan tarsiimawaa tahee fi loltoonni Sudaan ji’a tokko dura irraa fudhatan gaara, Abuu Xaaayer jedhamu deebisanii qabachuuf haleellaa baname waraanni Sudaan fashalsuu isaa Sudaan Post dabalatee maddeen oduu hedduun gabaasaa jiru.

Haleellaa Moortaarii kanatti aansee jeettiwwan waraanaa Sudaan gara daangaa Itoophiyaatti seenudhaan kaampii waraanaa Itoophiyaa irratti boombii roobsun isaaniis beekameera.

Lolli kun guyyaa har’aas kan itti fufee jiru yoo tahu ajejoonni waraanaa Sudaan olaanoon ganama har’aa magaala Khartoum irraa gara dirree lolaa kanatti qajeelanii jiru.

Finfinne Star Media