Sudanese patrol shelled by Ethiopian forces: Report
Tension has escalated between Sudan, Ethiopia along their borderline
KHARTOUM
(aa)—A Sudanese patrol came under shelling from Ethiopian forces on Sunday near the border with Ethiopia, according to local media.
Sudan Tribune news portal, citing a military source, said mortar shells were fired by Ethiopian forces at the patrol in the eastern Al-Gadaref province.
No injuries were reported and the Sudanese military has yet to issue an official statement.
The attack came amid rising tensions between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over their borderline.
Last week, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Sudanese forces were deployed within the country’s borders. Hamdok stressed that Khartoum was not seeking war with Addis Ababa.
Sudan accuses Ethiopia of supporting militias that attack Sudanese army forces in the border area, an accusation denied by Addis Ababa.
Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara
