Sudanese media report that Eritrean soldiers fled to Sudan.
This developing news follows earlier claims from sources close to the TPLF which reported TPLF forces have destroyed a military base that was hosting the Ethiopian and Eritrean forces. Moreover, the destroyed military base was said to be used by the invading forces who were waging relentless attacks on Tigray territory. We could not verify the authenticity of these claims.
On a separate note, an unconfirmed report indicates that a war has broken out inside Eritrea. Heavily armed Eritrean opposition fighters numbering over 50,000 soldiers are now controlling the town of Senafe in Southern Eritrea. The Eritrean regime lost many of its troops including its trusted special forces division according to our sources.
Sudanese media report that Eritrean soldiers fled to Sudan.
