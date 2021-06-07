Sudanese army said that they have captured the western districts in Gonder city of Amhara region. Sudan and Ethiopia ‘ a war between Gos s’ since last November their tension is getting worse ‘ many times tried to mediate ‘. The Amharas are mostly protesting against the Sudanese army as they said most of them are the appropriate farms of Al-Fashqa.

Sudan and Ethiopia who are in conflict with the land of ‘al fashaqa’ claimed that 90 % of the land had been taken away from the land but Ethiopia pointed that issue in clear land.

This war that was said that today and yesterday between the Amhara Militants supported by ‘ Ethiopian army ‘ said that Sudan ‘ had taken over several areas ‘.

Source: Ogaadenia media.. n Tigray operations update

ODDUU HATATAMA Neeton Tarkafii Waraanaa Ethiopa fi Kadiren Irratti Fudhachu Hin Dandeysuu jee Abiyin