Sudan struggles to shelter 25,000 Ethiopian refugees

Others are erecting their own basic tents or lying on plastic sheets provided by aid agencies.

“You see I am sitting on the ground with my three little girls,” said one of the recent arrivals, 37-year-old Gabriel Hayli.

“We thought the authorities would transfer us here because there are shelters — but there is nothing, we have been told to wait.”

So far, only basic emergency relief has been set up at the isolated camp, located amid abandoned fields some 10 kilometres from the nearest village.

The UN’s children’s fund, UNICEF, has provided drinking water and the World Food Programme is handing out sorghum and lentil rations, assisted by the Sudanese Refugee Commission. The Red Crescent is running a field clinic out of a tent.

– Bygone famine to war –



Several dozen Sudanese workers have started digging trenches in the rocky ground to lay water pipes and build the foundations of wooden shelters and administration offices. “Electricity has been installed today but it will take at least seven to 10 days of hard work to get everything in place,” said Adam Mohammad, one of the workers. Camp director Abdel Basset Abdel Ghani told AFP that “the most urgent thing today is to build shelters. “Our plan is to create three sectors that can accommodate 8,000 people each. We are going to use the land of the old camp and, if we can, we will extend it to the adjacent land.”