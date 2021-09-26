Sudan says it repelled attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces

KHARTOUM, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Sudan’s military said on Sunday it had repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces in the border area between the two countries.

The Ethiopian forces had been forced to retreat from the Umm Barakit area, a military statement said, without giving further details.

The head of Sudan’s military, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told reporters the incident took place on Saturday. He said it showed how the military was protecting the country in the wake of a coup attempt in Khartoum last week. read more

Colonel Getnet Adane, Ethiopia’s military spokesperson, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

