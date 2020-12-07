Sudan rejects further filling of Ethiopia’s Nile dam

Second filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will pose security threat, ministers say

(thenationalnews)—Sudan said it will not accept a second filling of the reservoir behind the Nile dam being built by Ethiopia until Addis Ababa enters a legally binding agreement on operating it.

Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said a second filling without an agreement would pose a threat to Sudan’s security.

On Sudanese state TV on Saturday night, Mr Abbas and acting foreign minister Omar Qamareldeen ruled out military action.

Ethiopia’s dam on the Blue Nile, which originates in its highlands, was built near the border with Sudan.

The Blue Nile meets the White Nile north of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, and accounts for 85 per cent of the River Nile’s waters as it flows north through Egypt to the Mediterranean.

Egypt is deeply alarmed that the dam, officially known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, could cut deeply into its crucial share of the Nile waters.

Sudan wants Ethiopia to agree on close co-operation on running the nearly completed hydroelectric dam to avoid flooding or damage to its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile.