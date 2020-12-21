Sudan regained control of border areas and deployed additional troops at border with Ethiopia

The Sudanese army has regained full control of its areas captured by the Ethiopian troops on December 15 and bumped up military presence at the border with Ethiopia. The Sudanese Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, joined the army at Gadaref where he spent three days reorganizing the troops in readiness to defend the country’s territorial integrity following an ambush on the Sudanese troops on December 15, 2020 by the Ethiopian army.

According to media reports from Khartoum, the Ethiopian Amhara militias killed at least one officer and several soldiers on December 15. In response, Al-Burhan announced from Gadaref that he is ready to defend the country from any attack. In latest reports from Khartoum, the army has deployed heavily-armed military troops and paramilitary support known as the Rapid Support Forces at the eastern border with Ethiopia.

At the time of this report, Al-Burhan who returned to the capital on Saturday, December 19, left the Chief of Staff and his Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Supply in Gadaref to oversee the troops and their strategic deployments. According to reports from Gadaref, fighting resumed on Saturday at the border as wounded soldiers continued to arrive in Gadaref from recent fighting.

The Sudanese military intelligence reports that Ethiopian army and allied militias were trying to fight back Sudanese deployment of more troops which they see as a provocation for war.

On the side of the Ethiopian army, their military operations is meant to pursued the Tigray People Liberation Forces(TPLF) whom they believe are fleeing to reorganize within the Sudanese territory with an aim to regain control. This arguments is being backed by senior politicians in Addis Ababa who are accusing the Sudanese government of supporting the TPLF but to keep the situation calm, the Ethiopian government is cracking down on media that attempts to report the fighting at the border with the Sudanese troops.

Despite the ongoing tension between the two countries, Sudan News Agency reports that thousands of Ethiopians seasonal workers, who come to work during harvest season in Sudan, have started arriving and Sudan government has promised to issue at least 100, 000 temporary visas to Ethiopian workers.

On the other hand, Sudan Humanitarian Authorities have reported that at least 54, 526 refugees have arrived from Tigray region alone and are now registered as refugees in Sudan.

According to the Humanitarian report, at least 20, 437 people have been registered as refugees at Um Rakuba camp in Sudan.

The Ethiopian crises and Sudan-Ethiopia tension is expected to be one of the main agenda to be addressed in Djibouti by the IGAD heads of State and Government that is currently being attended by the Sudanese Prime Minister and the Ethiopian Prime Minister; however, the Ethiopian leadership has rejected mediation with the northern region of Tigray. Source:SRN

